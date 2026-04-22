What's Going On With Best Buy Stock Today?

Jason Bonfig will succeed Corie Barry as CEO, following her planned departure at the end of the third quarter.

The leadership change comes as Barry, the “second-longest tenured” CEO in Best Buy’s history, prepares to step down on October 31.

Bonfig has been with the company since 1999. He currently oversees key areas such as merchandising and e-commerce, is expected to drive growth and innovation moving forward.

“I’ve worked closely with Jason for many years and can confidently say he’s the right person, with the right vision, to accelerate the company’s strategy and take Best Buy into the future,” Barry said.

Technical Analysis

Best Buy is currently trading near the upper end of its 52-week range, suggesting a strong position in the market. The stock is trading 6.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 1% above its 100-day SMA, indicating short-term strength while still facing resistance at higher levels.

The 50-day SMA is below the 20-day SMA, indicating a bearish crossover that could signal potential challenges ahead. Additionally, the stock is trading 4% below its 200-day SMA, suggesting that it may struggle to maintain upward momentum unless it breaks through this resistance.

Key Resistance : $68.50 — A significant level where selling pressure has historically emerged.

: $68.50 — A significant level where selling pressure has historically emerged. Key Support: $60.00 — A crucial level that has previously provided buying interest.

Best Buy has seen a 12-month return of 5.06%, indicating a modest upward trend over the past year. This performance suggests that, while the stock has faced challenges, it has maintained a positive trajectory relative to its historical performance.

Sector Performance

Best Buy, a major player in the Consumer Discretionary sector, has shown strong 30-day growth (+8.04%) but faced a 2.98% decline over the past 90 days.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company operates around 1,068 stores and generates most of its revenue from categories like Computing, Mobile Phones, Consumer Electronics, and Appliances.

A recent leadership change, with Bonfig taking charge, may steer the company toward innovation and growth, leveraging his expertise in the consumer electronics market.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Best Buy is slated to provide its next financial update on May 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.22 (Up from $1.15)

: $1.22 (Up from $1.15) Revenue Estimate : $8.82 Billion (Up from $8.77 Billion)

: $8.82 Billion (Up from $8.77 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 13.2x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $76.94. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : In-Line (Lowers Target to $65.00) (April 14)

: In-Line (Lowers Target to $65.00) (April 14) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $69.00) (March 4)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $69.00) (March 4) Evercore ISI Group: In-Line (Raises Target to $75.00) (March 4)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BBY carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

BBY Stock Price Activity: Best Buy Co shares were up 0.65% at $67.02 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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