Palantir said this collaboration aims to modernize USDA services and improve agricultural security.

What Happened

Palantir has signed a $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement with the USDA to support the National Farm Security Action Plan. This initiative focuses on modernizing service delivery for farmers and enhancing food supply security, reflecting the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for national agricultural resilience.

“America depends on its farmers, and USDA is moving fast to give them the technology they need,” said Ali Monfre, Federal Engineering Lead at Palantir. “They are raising the bar for what government can deliver for farmers, and we are honored to partner in that work.”

Technical Analysis

Palantir is currently trading within its 52-week range, with a high of $207.52 and a low of $89.31, suggesting it is positioned in the upper half of this range.

The stock is trading 2.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2.4% above its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term strength, while it remains 6.9% below its 100-day SMA and 10.3% below its 200-day SMA, suggesting some intermediate-term weakness.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 52.39, which is neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This level suggests a balanced market sentiment, with neither buyers nor sellers dominating the action.

Key Resistance : $162.00 — This level has historically been a point where upward momentum has stalled.

: $162.00 — This level has historically been a point where upward momentum has stalled. Key Support: $126.50 — This level has previously acted as a floor for the stock, indicating potential buying interest.

Over the past 12 months, Palantir has gained 55.30%, reflecting strong long-term performance. This robust return indicates that the stock has been able to capitalize on positive market trends and investor interest over the year.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Palantir is set to report earnings on May 4, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 26 cents (Up from 13 cents)

: 26 cents (Up from 13 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 billion (Up from $883.86 million)

: $1.54 billion (Up from $883.86 million) Valuation: P/E of 231.7x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $198.94. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Neutral (Maintains Target to $180.00) (April 16)

: Neutral (Maintains Target to $180.00) (April 16) Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $185.00) (April 14)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $185.00) (April 14) Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (April 10)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLTR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were up 1.27% at $147.82 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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