Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock saw a sharp surge in its momentum score, jumping from 15.45 to 77.07 on a week-over-week basis.

A momentum score is a metric used to gauge how strongly a stock's price is trending over time by analyzing recent price movements and trading volume, reflecting the strength of its current market trend.

SEC Ends $25,000 Day-Trading Limit

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved FINRA-proposed changes that removed the Pattern Day Trader rule, including the $25,000 minimum equity requirement and related trading classification.

Previously, accounts under $25,000 were limited to four day trades within five business days, but that restriction had been eliminated under the new framework.

The updated system shifted to real-time, risk-based margin requirements that applied to all investors.

Regulators also said public feedback strongly supported the overhaul.

Robinhood's Chief Brokerage Officer Steve Quirk called the update a major step forward for retail investors, while Webull's group president Anthony Denier had described the reforms as long overdue.

The change was expected to boost trading activity and engagement across retail platforms, supporting revenue tied to trading volume.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings shows short-term trends turning positive, while medium- and long-term trends remain negative based on the latest data.

Robinhood Faces Mixed Signals On Prediction Markets

On Sunday, a trader, Amit, posted on X criticizing Robinhood Markets, claiming its prediction markets feature was poorly suited for users and suggesting a firm like Charles Schwab would avoid offering it.

However, Schwab's CEO, Rick Wurster, later indicated the company was actually exploring launching prediction markets soon, contradicting that view.

Last week, trader Peter DiCarlo noted that Robinhood Markets had risen more than 40% over the past month.

He said he was evaluating whether the move reflected a genuine market bottom or a short-term bounce and outlined two conditions he would want to see before considering a long position again.

Price Action

Robinhood Markets closed at $86.43, down 5.31% on Tuesday, with pre-market trading up 3.67% on Wednesday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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