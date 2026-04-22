(Editor’s note: The futures, ETFs data, earnings and headline were updated.)

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday following Tuesday's decline. Futures of major benchmark indices were higher after President Donald Trump extended the Iran ceasefire.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones index closed about 293 points lower after President Trump initially said that there would not be an extension to the Iran ceasefire and that Iranian negotiators have no choice but to come to an agreement.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yields stood at 4.286%, and the two-year bond was at 3.766% at the time of writing. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 99.5% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in April.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.63% S&P 500 0.62% Nasdaq 100 0.79% Russell 2000 0.88%

Stocks In Focus

Tesla

Boeing

United Airlines Holdings

AT&T

GE Vernova

Cues From Last Session

The real estate, utilities and industrial sectors recorded the biggest decline on Tuesday. The energy sector was the only positive sector.

Insights From Analysts

Michelle Gibley, director of international equity research and strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, warned that despite the last-minute extension of the Iran ceasefire, crude oil prices will take time to normalize.

"Physical delivery of oil and gas is constrained and isn't reflected in energy futures prices," Gibley said.

These issues reverberate around the world in terms of monetary policy as several major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, prepare to make rate decisions next week, Gibley added.

"Most global central banks are on hold for now, waiting for more clarity on the duration of energy supply disruptions and higher energy prices."

Upcoming Economic Data

On Thursday, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the University of Michigan's final Consumer Sentiment Index reading for April will be released at 10 a.m. ET.

The New York Fed Staff Nowcast is also due Friday.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.42% to hover around $89.29 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar declined 0.92% to hover around $4,762.63 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.07% lower at the 98.33 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 2.13% higher at $77,923.25 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday. India's Nifty 50, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Australia’s ASX 200 indices closed lower, while South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 indices surged. European markets were mostly higher in early trade.

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