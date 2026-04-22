Teleflex Stock Surges Over 8% In Pre-Market Trading: Here's Why

The offer is currently under evaluation, and there is no certainty that a deal will be finalized, Reuters reported, citing a source.

TFX closed the regular session down 5.46% at $124.75, according to Benzinga Pro data.

CVC Capital Partners and GTCR did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Activist Pressure Preceded The Approach

The bid follows criticism from activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which in March pressured Teleflex’s board for resisting engagement with potential acquirers.

CVC On An Acquisition Spree In 2026

Chicago-based GTCR brings deep medtech deal experience.

Teleflex is a medical technology company that provides specialty medical devices for critical care, vascular access, and surgical procedures. The company sold three business units for $2.03 billion in December as part of its ongoing restructuring.

The company’s fourth-quarter earnings, reported in February, missed hard — earnings per share came in at $1.93 against analyst estimates of $3.74, a 48.4% miss, while revenue of $568.98M fell well short of the $917.93M estimate.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Teleflex has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, with a 52-week high of $138.93 and a low of $100.18.

The mid-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.27.

Over the past 12 months, TFX has dropped 5.09%.

Currently, the stock of the company is positioned at about 63.4% of its 52-week range.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TFX stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: Miha Creative / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.