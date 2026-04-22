Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Stock Trending Overnight

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Google Cloud Partnership

NTAP edged higher in after-hours trading Tuesday, rising 0.22% to $112.05, after the company announced it received the 2026 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year for Storage Award — its seventh such recognition.

Google Cloud executive Kevin Ichhpurani said, "We are proud to name NetApp a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

Pravjit Tiwana, senior vice president and GM of Cloud Storage at NetApp, said, “Customers can bring their data into Google Cloud and use it for applications and AI without adding complexity.”

What Investors Need To Know?

NetApp said the partnership has expanded over the past year, with Google Cloud NetApp Volumes adding block storage and tighter integration with Google Cloud services, including Google Cloud Assist and Gemini CLI Extensions.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

NetApp has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, with a 52-week range of $80.64 to $126.66.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 68.97.

Over the past 12 months, NTAP has gained 35.60%.

The mid-cap stock of the California-based technology company is currently trading at about 67.7% of its 52-week range.

JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) last week downgraded NTAP from Overweight to Neutral, cutting its price target from $125 to $110.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $111.80, up 4.69%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate NTAP stock has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.