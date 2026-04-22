AIOS Tech (AIOS) Stock Slips After-Hours Amid 20-for-1 Reverse Split Announcement

AIOS Tech (NASDAQ:AIOS) shares declined sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the company's announcement of a major 20-for-1 share consolidation and related capital restructuring plan aimed at maintaining its Nasdaq listing.

Share Consolidation Plan

The company disclosed that its board approved a 20-for-1 reverse stock split, effective April 27, 2026, as part of efforts to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2).

Under the consolidation, every 20 existing shares will be combined into 1 share, with proportional adjustments made to authorized and issued share capital. The company stated no fractional shares will be issued, with shareholders receiving adjusted holdings in place of any fractions.

Simultaneously, AIOS will significantly increase its authorized share capital following the consolidation.

Business Update

Following the corporate restructuring, AIOS Tech is positioning itself as an AI and technology services company focused on digital transformation, enterprise data solutions, financial-sector IT services, and AI infrastructure development.

Trading Metrics

AIOS Tech has a market capitalization of approximately $36.53 million.

The stock has a 52-week high of $1.41 and a 52-week low of $0.43.

Price Action

AIOS closed the regular session at $0.56, up 1.75%, before dropping to $0.41 in after-hours trading.

The stock fell approximately 26.42% in extended trading following the announcement.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings shows a negative price trend across all time frames for AIOS Tech.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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