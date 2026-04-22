Beyond Meat Stock Falls Overnight Amid Meme-Stock Frenzy: What You Should Know

The stock slipped further to around $1.00 in after-hours trading, a drop of about 4%, continuing a volatile stretch for the plant-based food company.

Why It’s Trending

The move comes as Beyond Meat was trending in broader market commentary, highlighting a renewed meme-stock and short-squeeze theme across heavily shorted equities.

While BYND remains part of this broader "meme basket" narrative, price action in the latest session showed weakness, with shares trending lower into after-hours trading.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Beyond Meat has a market capitalization of about $539 million, with its 52-week range showing much higher levels earlier in the year and recent lows near the $1 mark.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings shows a positive short-term and medium-term trend, while the long-term trend remains negative.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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