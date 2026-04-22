CBL International (BANL) Stock Surges 25% After Hours: Here's What Is Happening

On Apr. 17, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company posted consolidated revenue of $538.49 million, down 9.1% from $592.52 million in 2024, largely reflecting lower global bunker fuel prices following a year-on-year drop in Brent crude prices.
Sales volume rose 8.0%, driven by new customer acquisition, deeper penetration with existing clients, and diversification into bulk carriers and oil and gas tankers, according to CBL .
What Investors Need To Know?
Key liquidity inflection point for investors:
|Metric
|2025 (Current Year)
|2024 (Prior Year)
|Net Loss
|$2.99 million
|$3.90 million
|Operating Expenses
|$6.91 million
|$8.70 million
|Operating Cash Flow
|$4.00 million
|-$1.94 million
Operating expenses fell 20.7% in 2025.
According to the company, earnings per share improved to -0.108, compared with -0.136 previously.
Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO of CBL International, called the results "disciplined execution," citing a "solid foundation for improved profitability."
Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis
CBL International has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, with a 52-week high of $1.09 and a 52-week low of $0.28.
The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.07.
Over the past 12 months, BANL has dropped 43.73%.
Currently, the stock of the Malaysian company is positioned at about 29% of its 52-week range.
BANL's sharp decline and weak positioning reflect continued pressure, pointing to higher risk and the need for clear signs of recovery before investor confidence can return.
Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, BANL closed regular trading at $0.51, up 18.13%.
Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BANL stock is experiencing a negative price trend across all time frames.
Photo Courtesy: abunuh051992 on Shutterstock.com
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.