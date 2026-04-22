CBL International (BANL) Stock Surges 25% After Hours: Here's What Is Happening

On Apr. 17, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company posted consolidated revenue of $538.49 million, down 9.1% from $592.52 million in 2024, largely reflecting lower global bunker fuel prices following a year-on-year drop in Brent crude prices.

Sales volume rose 8.0%, driven by new customer acquisition, deeper penetration with existing clients, and diversification into bulk carriers and oil and gas tankers, according to CBL .

What Investors Need To Know?

Key liquidity inflection point for investors:

Metric 2025 (Current Year) 2024 (Prior Year) Net Loss $2.99 million $3.90 million Operating Expenses $6.91 million $8.70 million Operating Cash Flow $4.00 million -$1.94 million

Operating expenses fell 20.7% in 2025.

According to the company, earnings per share improved to -0.108, compared with -0.136 previously.

Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO of CBL International, called the results "disciplined execution," citing a "solid foundation for improved profitability."

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

CBL International has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, with a 52-week high of $1.09 and a 52-week low of $0.28.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.07.

Over the past 12 months, BANL has dropped 43.73%.

Currently, the stock of the Malaysian company is positioned at about 29% of its 52-week range.

BANL's sharp decline and weak positioning reflect continued pressure, pointing to higher risk and the need for clear signs of recovery before investor confidence can return.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, BANL closed regular trading at $0.51, up 18.13%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BANL stock is experiencing a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: abunuh051992 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.