U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.59% to 49,149.38, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each dropped 0.63% and 0.59% to 7,064.01 and 24,259.96, respectively.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical’s stock fell 3.07% to close at $451.29, reaching an intraday high of $471.08 and a low of $451.29. The stock’s 52-week range is $603.88 to $427.84.

The company raised its full-year outlook, expecting procedure growth of 13.5%–15.5% and projecting gross margins of 67.5%–68.5%, reflecting continued adoption of its robotic surgery platforms.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future saw a significant rise of 85.52%, closing at $0.53, with an intraday high of $0.59 and a low of $0.29. The stock’s 52-week range is $3.61 to $0.21. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped 9.01% to $0.48.

Faraday Future shares surged after the company announced a partnership with U.S.-based Triple I to launch an "EAI Robotics Summer Camp," focused on robotics education and innovation programs.

The company also highlighted institutional support, including the launch of a robotics education lab, as it seeks to expand opportunities, with the stock jumping nearly 70% to around $0.48 while remaining well below its $3.61 52-week high.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Capital One’s stock dropped 1.56% to $202.50, with an intraday high of $209.59 and a low of $202.31. The stock’s 52-week range is $259.64 to $161.51. In the after-hours trading, the stock declined 2.16% to $198.13.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines slipped 1.80% to close at $97.13, with an intraday high of $100.80 and a low of $96.14. The stock’s 52-week range is $119.21 to $63.23.

United Airlines reported first-quarter revenue of $14.61 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.19, both beating estimates, with revenue rising 10.6% year-over-year driven by strong growth in premium cabin (+14%) and loyalty (+13%) segments.

However, the company lowered its full-year 2026 earnings outlook to $7–$11 per share from $12–$14, despite guiding second-quarter EPS of $1–$2, weighing on sentiment.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies gained 1.87% to close at $5.45, with an intraday high of $6 and a low of $5.39. The stock’s 52-week range is $10.87 to $0.51. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.11% to $5.56.

Opendoor spiked amid the ongoing meme stock rally, with about 14.5% of its float sold short. The stock is participating in the broader short-squeeze-driven surge across heavily shorted names, fueled by speculative trading despite underlying weaknesses.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Intuitive Surgical stock has a Momentum score in the 17th percentile and Value score in the 13th percentile.

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