What's Going On With Genuine Parts Stock Today?

The stock’s move higher coincides with a mixed broader market. Major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are slightly down.

Quarterly Details

Outlook

Genuine Parts affirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.50 to $8.00, compared with the $7.73 estimate. The company also reiterated 2026 sales guidance of $25.029 billion to $25.637 billion, versus the $25.348 billion estimate.

“We are simultaneously making strong progress on our announced separation which remains on track for completion in the first quarter of 2027,” said Will Stengel, Chair-Elect and Chief Executive Officer.

The broader market is experiencing a slight downturn, with the Nasdaq down 0.11% and the S&P 500 down 0.31%. Genuine Parts’ positive earnings report contrasts with this trend, suggesting that the stock’s movement may be driven by company-specific factors rather than broader market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Genuine Parts is currently trading within its 52-week range, with a high of $151.57 and a low of $96.08. The stock is trading 6.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating short-term strength, while it sits 0.2% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting some resistance at this level.

The 100-day SMA is 7.1% below the current price, and the 200-day SMA is 10.7% below, which reflects a bearish longer-term trend. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 55.34, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is bullish, with the MACD line above the signal line.

Key Resistance : $130.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $130.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $102.50 — A level where buying interest may increase.

Genuine Parts sells aftermarket automotive parts (60% of sales) and industrial products (40% of sales) worldwide. The automotive segment primarily acts as a distributor to its network of 9,800 global retail locations. About two-thirds of the locations are independently owned and operated.

Around 6,000 U.S.-based locations operate under the Napa Auto Parts brand. Professional customers make up about About 80% of its end-market sales.

Its industrial segment, primarily operating under the Motion name, distributes bearings, power transmission, and other industrial products to more than 200,000 maintenance, repair, and original equipment manufacturer customers.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Genuine Parts is slated to provide its next financial update on July 21, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $2.14 (Up from $2.10)

: $2.14 (Up from $2.10) Revenue Estimate : $6.41 billion (Up from $6.16 billion)

: $6.41 billion (Up from $6.16 billion) Valuation: P/E of 239.6x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $142.80. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $160.00) (Feb. 20)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $160.00) (Feb. 20) UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $135.00) (Feb. 18)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $135.00) (Feb. 18) Truist Securities: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $127.00) (Feb. 18)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Genuine Parts, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 14.08 — Indicates the stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 14.08 — Indicates the stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 3.55 — Suggests limited growth potential compared to the market.

: 3.55 — Suggests limited growth potential compared to the market. Quality Rank : 61.78 — Reflects a healthy balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 61.78 — Reflects a healthy balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum Rank: 11.81 — Indicates weak performance momentum in the current market environment.

The Verdict: Genuine Parts’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with weak value and growth rankings indicating challenges in market positioning, while quality remains relatively strong. The stock’s momentum is also weak, suggesting it may struggle to gain traction in the near term.

Top ETF Exposure

Roundhill S&P Dividend Monarchs ETF (NYSE:KNGS): 3.46% Weight

Significance: Because GPC carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

GPC Stock Price Activity: Genuine Parts shares were up 1.15% at $113.88 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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