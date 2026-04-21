What's Going On With Tractor Supply Stock Today?

The stock’s decline comes as the broader market is experiencing a slight downturn, with the S&P 500 down 0.31% and the Consumer Discretionary sector down 0.06%, adding pressure to shares as markets edged lower.

New store openings and, to a lesser extent, comparable-store sales drove growth. The company opened 40 new Tractor Supply stores and closed one Petsense by Tractor Supply store in Q1.

Outlook

The firm reaffirmed 2026 GAAP EPS guidance of $2.13 to $2.23, compared with the $2.21 analyst estimate.

Tractor Supply also maintained its 2026 sales outlook of $16.145 billion to $16.455 billion, versus the $16.330 billion estimate.

The broader market is experiencing mixed performance, with major indices like the Nasdaq and Dow Jones also showing losses. This context suggests that while Tractor Supply’s results may have disappointed, the overall market sentiment is contributing to the stock’s decline.

Technical Analysis

Tractor Supply is currently trading 24.7% below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating a bearish trend over the long term. Additionally, the stock is 19.7% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting continued weakness in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 41.42, which is neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning suggests that there may be potential for either a rebound or further decline, depending on market conditions.

Key Resistance : $46.00 — This level has historically acted as a barrier for upward price movement.

: $46.00 — This level has historically acted as a barrier for upward price movement. Key Support: N/A — Currently, there are no defined support levels below the current price.

Tractor Supply’s 12-month performance shows an 18.03% decline, reflecting a challenging year for the stock. This long-term trend indicates that the stock has struggled to maintain upward momentum, which could influence investor sentiment moving forward.

Sector Performance

Tractor Supply is underperforming within the Consumer Discretionary sector, which is currently ranked 3 out of 11 sectors, showing a slight loss of 0.06% today. Despite the sector’s relatively strong performance over the past 30 days, with gains of 8.8%, Tractor Supply’s decline suggests company-specific challenges that are overshadowing broader sector strength.

The sector has seen mixed results over the last 90 days, with a slight overall decline of 1.31%. This context highlights that although the sector has experienced periods of growth, Tractor Supply’s recent performance diverges from these trends, suggesting potential issues investors should consider.

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,395 of its namesake banners in 49 states, along with 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores.

The company’s recent financial results underscore its reliance on a loyal customer base and its ability to drive market share gains. Despite the challenges reflected in the latest earnings report, Tractor Supply’s strong positioning in rural communities remains a critical aspect of its business model.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Tractor Supply is slated to provide its next financial update on July 23, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 86 cents (Up from 81 cents YoY)

: 86 cents (Up from 81 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $4.68 billion (Up from $4.44 billion YoY)

: $4.68 billion (Up from $4.44 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 21.8x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $57.89. Recent analyst moves include:

Baird : Outperform (Lowers Target to $60.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $60.00) (April 17) DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains Target to $60.00) (April 16)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $60.00) (April 16) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $55.00) (April 14)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSCO carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TSCO Stock Price Activity: Tractor Supply shares were down 8.75% at $40.89 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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