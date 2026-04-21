Avis Stock Soars Amid Short Squeeze And 52-Week Highs

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) moved higher Tuesday as equity futures climbed and Consumer Discretionary paced early sector gains. Traders leaned into momentum after CAR notched new 52-week highs.

Positioning remains in focus, with traders reassess the staying power of a run linked to short-covering pressure and fast swings.

CAR shares are trading near their annual peak. Track live prices here.

Why Short Sellers Are Watching CAR Closely

The company noted that CAR was riding broad premarket strength early Tuesday, with Consumer Discretionary leading and most sectors in the green.

Short interest stood at 53.66% of the public float, with shares short rising to 9.03 million from 8.12 million. With average daily volume near 1.24 million, that implies about 7.27 days to cover, a setup that can amplify both rallies and reversals.

The dynamic has produced abrupt moves, including an upside circuit-breaker halt during a prior squeeze when the stock was up 7.49%.

Is This Rally Sustainable Amid Volatility?

Tuesday's premarket bid arrived alongside a "risk-on" feel, including gains in the Dow-linked DIA and small-cap participation via IWM. According to The company, that tone helped extend buying interest in higher-beta names as traders chased trends.

Technically, the stock was described as sitting at the top of its 52-week range, with $640.50 seen as a key test and $612.50 as a level to watch on pullbacks. The company also flagged an extremely stretched profile relative to its key moving averages.

An RSI reading in the low 90s was cited as extreme, and the stock's roughly 500% gain over the past 12 months has kept momentum traders engaged despite the risk of sharp downdrafts.

The Surging Trend Behind Avis Budget’s Success

Avis Budget Group operates mobility brands including Avis, Budget and Zipcar, spanning an Americas segment and an International segment across both company-run locations and licensees. Results can be sensitive to travel demand, fleet costs and regional pricing.

Fundamentals have been debated, including an $856 million GAAP net loss in the most recent quarter and an impairment charge of about $518 million tied to its U.S. EV fleet.

The next scheduled catalyst is an earnings report expected May 6, 2026, with an EPS estimate of -$7.27 and revenue seen at $2.44 billion. Recent Wall Street actions include Barclays moving to Underweight while lifting its target to $150, and Morgan Stanley keeping Equal-Weight while cutting its target to $97.

CAR Price Action: Avis Budget Group Inc shares were up 8.20% at $658.71 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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