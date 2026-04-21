Microsoft Taps Building Trades Union Network To Push AI Literacy

This initiative aims to provide no-cost AI literacy courses to skilled craft professionals, reflecting Microsoft's commitment to making AI accessible and beneficial for all.

Microsoft said that the partnership with NABTU will build on previous training efforts, having already trained 1,500 instructors, and is set to launch AI literacy courses to millions across North America. This collaboration is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to ensure that communities involved in building the AI economy can share in its opportunities.

Enterprise AI Scale-Up

Recently, Microsoft doubled down on enterprise AI, partnering with Expert.ai to push real-world adoption beyond experimentation and into scalable deployment.

Expert.ai has partnered with Microsoft Italy to accelerate enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence for complex business processes. The collaboration aims to help organizations move AI from experimental stages into scalable, production-ready environments.

The partnership brings Expert.ai's EidenAI Suite to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling businesses to deploy advanced AI capabilities within a trusted cloud ecosystem.

The broader market saw gains on Monday, with the Technology sector rising 0.25%. Microsoft's stock is moving higher while the sector is performing well, indicating that the stock is aligning with positive sector trends.

Technical Analysis

Microsoft is currently trading within its 52-week range, positioned at $419.61, which is approximately 24% below its 52-week high of $555.45. The stock is trading 9.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting a bullish short-term trend, while it is 2.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some intermediate-term weakness.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 68.88, which suggests that the stock is nearing overbought territory, potentially signaling a pullback. This level indicates that buyers are currently in control, but caution is warranted as the stock approaches this threshold.

Key Resistance : $489.50 — A significant level where upward momentum may stall.

: $489.50 — A significant level where upward momentum may stall. Key Support: $381.50 — A critical level where buying interest has previously emerged.

Microsoft has shown a solid 12-month performance of 16.42%, reflecting a positive long-term trend despite recent fluctuations. This performance indicates that the stock has maintained a favorable position in the market over the past year.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Microsoft is set to report earnings on April 29, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $4.07 (Up from $3.46)

: $4.07 (Up from $3.46) Revenue Estimate : $81.40 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion)

: $81.40 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 26.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $574.38. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $540.00) (April 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $540.00) (April 16) Baird : Outperform (Lowers Target to $500.00) (April 15)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $500.00) (April 15) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $515.00) (April 14)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MSFT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were up 0.40% at $419.74 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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