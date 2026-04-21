Definium Therapeutics (DFTX) Stock Gains After Hours: Here's What's Driving The Move

Definium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DFTX) shares moved higher in after-hours trading on Monday, rising 6.38% to $24.66, following a modest gain in the regular session and continued momentum in psychedelic-focused biotech stocks.

Sector Tailwinds Boost Sentiment

Definium Therapeutics was among the companies benefiting from the sector-wide momentum, alongside peers that also posted sharp premarket gains earlier in the week.

Inducement Grant Announcement

Separately, Definium Therapeutics announced inducement equity grants to five newly hired employees, according to a Business Wire release on April 20.

The company issued stock options to purchase a total of 70,860 shares, with exercise prices set at the closing market price on the respective grant dates. The awards will vest over four years, with 25% vesting after one year and the remainder vesting monthly over the following three years.

The grants were approved by the company's Compensation Committee and issued under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement for employment.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Definium Therapeutics has a market capitalization of approximately $2.31 billion.

The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $26.25, significantly above its 52-week low of $14.62, reflecting strong upward momentum over the past year

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that Definium Therapeutics has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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