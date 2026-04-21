Beyond Meat Stock Is Trending Overnight: Here's What's Going On

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are moving sharply in after-hours trading following Monday's session, after closing the regular session up about 41%.

BYND gained about 17.24% in after-hours trading, rising $0.20 to $1.36.

Why It's Trending

The move comes as investors react to a newly disclosed SEC Form 144 filing showing planned insider selling activity.

The filing indicates that company officer Teri L. Witteman intends to sell approximately 29,978 shares.

Insider Selling Details

According to the filing, the shares stem from vested restricted stock units acquired over time and are set to be sold through Merrill Lynch.

The transaction is being executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in December 2025, meaning the sale was scheduled in advance.

Such filings are common among executives and are typically used for diversification or liquidity purposes.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Beyond Meat has a market capitalization of approximately $539 million, with a 52-week high of $7.69 and a low of $0.50.

The stock remains near the lower end of its 52-week range despite the recent surge.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows a positive short-term price trend, while medium- and long-term trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Nadya Kubik / Shutterstock