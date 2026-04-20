Apple, Amazon, Avis, Blackberry, And Trade Desk: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Monday little changed, slipping 0.01% to 49,442.56. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined 0.24% and 0.26% to 7,109.14 and 24,404.39, respectively.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Apple’s stock closed up 1.04% at $273.05, reaching an intraday high of $274.28 and a low of $270.29. The stock’s 52-week range is between $288.61 and $189.81. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 0.55% to $271.55.

Apple announced that CEO Tim Cook will step down in September, with John Ternus set to take over. Cook expressed gratitude for his time at Apple, emphasizing the privilege of leading the company.

Amazon shares fell 0.91% to close at $248.28, with a high of $250.18 and a low of $245.37. Its 52-week high and low are $258.60 and $165.29, respectively. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.42% to $254.30.

Amazon announced a significant expansion of its deal with Anthropic, committing over $100 billion to Amazon Web Services over the next decade. CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the demand for Amazon’s custom AI silicon.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget’s stock surged 23.27% to $608.80, hitting an intraday high of $612.58 and a low of $476. The 52-week range is $612.58 to $78.70.

The stock’s rise is attributed to a short squeeze, with short interest climbing and a significant portion of the public float held short. Avis Budget’s fundamentals remain a topic of debate.

BlackBerry saw a 13.17% increase, closing at $5.50, with a high of $5.71 and a low of $4.88. Its 52-week high and low are $5.71 and $3.04. The stock rose 4.55% to $5.75 in extended trading overnight.

The company’s partnership with Nvidia involves integrating BlackBerry’s QNX OS with Nvidia’s technology to support safety-certified AI systems in various industries.

The collaboration aims to enable safety-certified, real-time AI systems, while the Leapmotor deal supports AI-driven vehicle features as the model enters mass production.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk’s shares rose by 7.03%, closing at $24.05, with an intraday high of $24.32 and a low of $22.25. The stock’s 52-week range is $91.45 to $19.74.

Trade Desk shares edged higher as investors rotated back into higher-beta growth names, with dip buying emerging in the ad-tech sector following a rebound from multi-year lows.

The move came amid executive departures and concerns over client spending after an audit, with the company pushing back on the findings while analysts maintained a Buy rating with an average price target of $39.67.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Apple stock has a Momentum in the 63rd percentile and Value in the 6th percentile.

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