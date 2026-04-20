Wall Street eased back from last week’s record-breaking rally on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 each sliding around 0.5% as a weekend of renewed U.S.-Iran tensions sent oil surging more than 6% and rekindled anxiety over the fragile Middle East ceasefire.

The U.S. Navy seized the Iranian cargo ship TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman over the weekend, and President Donald Trump signalled that it’s “highly unlikely” he’ll extend the ceasefire with Iran, which ends tomorrow.

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The West Texas Intermediate light crude rallied 6% to $88.91 per barrel, rebounding from Friday’s 12.8% slump on peace hopes.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Monday, losses were concentrated in megacap tech while small caps bucked the trend. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 7,096, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, or about 114 points, to 49,333.

The Russell 2000 extended its outperformance, rising 0.3% to 2,786.

Treasuries were quiet despite the geopolitical flare-up. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered around 4.25%, little changed and close to one-month lows.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Homebuilders and Oil Drillers Lead As Tech and Airlines Slide

Airlines and cruise operators — which had strongly rallied last Friday — were hit by the oil spike.

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers





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