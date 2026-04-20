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Sign of the French headquarters of Microsoft (MSFT), an American multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses and markets computer software.
April 20, 2026 1:04 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Monday?

Market Dynamics: Why The $400 Level Is Crucial

Traders Union reported that Microsoft has been trading under its weekly 20-week and 50-week moving averages, while still holding above the 200-week line — an alignment that can produce grinding pullbacks and sharp rebounds. That's one reason $400 has become the near-term line investors are watching.

In data-light conditions, price can respect technical markers more cleanly, but it can also reverse quickly when participation thins. The roadmap highlighted a pivot near $419.75, with downside waypoints around $414.75 and $409.75 if sellers take control.

The same read framed $380 as a deeper, longer-horizon floor tied to the 200-week average region. If $400 gives way, that lower zone is the next major area that could draw attention.

Can MSFT Break Through $435 Resistance?

The weekly framework puts the top of the expected band near $435, with a potential extension toward $450 only if price can clear that ceiling. Momentum gauges on the weekly view were not flashing strong buy signals, suggesting rallies may stall unless buyers show up decisively.

Short-term level maps also cluster resistance overhead, with steps around $425.25 and $430.75 before a more meaningful continuation signal above $436.25. In a week guided more by technicals than headlines, those incremental levels can matter.

On the fundamental side, Traders Union pointed to Microsoft's second-quarter revenue of $81.3 billion and 29% growth in the Intelligent Cloud segment. The same update noted a multi-year partnership with Stellantis aimed at expanding AI and cybersecurity work using Copilot and Azure worldwide.

Even with upbeat cloud growth and partnership news, Traders Union still described medium-term pressure, with the weekly price below key moving averages. That tension can translate into a "two-way" market, where good news supports dips but doesn't automatically produce a breakout.

The firm also highlighted mixed indicator signals, including a weekly RSI around 48.05 alongside bearish readings in MACD and ADX.

MSFT Shares Slide Monday

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were down 1.01% at $418.55 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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