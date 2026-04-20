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April 20, 2026 8:35 AM 1 min read

Enveric BioSciences Surges Over 90%, Other Psychedelic Stocks Soar In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

Other companies in the sector also reaped benefits. GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares rose by 17.23%.

Trump Backs Ibogaine Research

RBC ​analyst Brian Abrahams called the executive ​order “⁠a substantial step towards diminishing regulatory risk” for psychedelic drugs, reported Reuters.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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