Enveric BioSciences Surges Over 90%, Other Psychedelic Stocks Soar In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

Other companies in the sector also reaped benefits. GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares rose by 17.23%.
Trump Backs Ibogaine Research
RBC analyst Brian Abrahams called the executive order “a substantial step towards diminishing regulatory risk” for psychedelic drugs, reported Reuters.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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