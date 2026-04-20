Inside Elon Musk's Strategy To Shelter Tesla From Billions In US Taxes—Was Bernie Sanders Right?

While Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported a zero-dollar federal tax bill for 2025, findings have revealed another significant source of tax savings for the company.
Over the past two decades, Tesla has reported little to no U.S. federal tax liability in most years, largely due to deductions from prior losses and incentives tied to clean energy tax credits, Reuters reported.
TM International is registered in the Netherlands as a non-resident partnership. According to Dutch registry records, it has no employees and is not required to file financial statements or pay Dutch taxes. Dutch and Singapore filings provide no details on the partnership's operations or profit sources, and show Tesla Motors Singapore Holdings is not taxed in Singapore on related income, the report said.
Tesla's tax practices are not unlawful, Reuters said, but they have prompted scrutiny over the company's use of tax loopholes. The company has not publicly addressed any profit shifting, nor clarified how its Dutch and Singaporean subsidiaries factor into its tax strategy.
Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.
Wealth Tax Push Intensifies
Musk On Taxes And Loopholes
At an October 2024 Pennsylvania town hall, Musk said he is often offered aggressive legal tax-avoidance strategies but tends to reject them when they seem questionable. In response to a question on corporate taxes, he noted that such "loopholes" can sound "pretty shady" and said he does not believe they should be used.
Back in 2023, the Tesla CEO argued that even if every billionaire in America were taxed at 100%, it would barely make a dent in the national debt. He suggested that the government would eventually have to tax everyone to pay the debt.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image via Shutterstock/ Jonathan Weiss
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