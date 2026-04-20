Andrew Left, an activist short seller, is gearing up for a high-profile securities fraud case next month as he prepares to fight charges that could result in a prison sentence of up to 25 years if found guilty, per the report from Business Insider.

According to the report, Left said “I’m not going to trial because I think I’m going to lose. “Because at the end of the day, I believe in justice, I believe in the system.”

The Charges for Manipulation of Stocks

In July 2024, Left was claimed to have been manipulating more than 20 stocks. The Department of Justice alleged that he misled investors by posting upbeat commentary on social media to lift share prices and then sell it shortly after. A 25-year market veteran also failed to disclose relationships with hedge funds while presenting himself as an independent analyst.

Left's Defense

Left defends himself by saying his actions were not illegal and represent simple stock trading and opinions on few high-interest companies. He said in a report, “I’ve never had a lawyer tell me ‘What you’re doing is wrong.'” “Everyone does it. It’s not like I’m doing something that’s so out of the ordinary. To be charged with this, it’s bewildering to me.”

Left thinks his prominence in the financial world might have influenced the government's decision to bring charges against him. The U.S. Department of Justice, on his indictment, highlighted his frequent appearances on major cable networks such as CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg Television.

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