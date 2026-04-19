by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor Follow

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) jumped 71.48% last week. A massive short squeeze is the primary driver behind the sudden upward price action.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) increased 62.86% this week after the company was awarded a contract in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum program.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) rose 12.42% this week after the company announced results for its Phase 3 RASolute 302 clinical trial evaluating daraxonrasib. Also, all PFS and OS endpoint results are considered final.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) rose 33.35% this week as investors leaned into the space-and-defense nuclear power narrative after the CEO framed nuclear reactors as essential infrastructure for future missions.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) spiked 31.34% this week after the company announced a commercial expansion with Predicta Biosciences of a co-branded whole-genome sequencing assay intended for the comprehensive genomic characterization of hematologic malignancies and measurable residual disease monitoring.