A wave of momentum swept through large-cap stocks this week, driving standout gains across multiple sectors.
From short squeezes to breakthrough developments, several names captured strong investor attention.
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) jumped 29.75% this week, after multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) increased 28.12% this week.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) soared 33.22% this week , fueled by a bullish analyst outlook from Bernstein and a broader rebound in the cryptocurrency market.
Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) gained 31.86% this week.
Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) increased 28.32% this week.
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