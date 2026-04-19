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A close-up, angled shot of a smartphone screen showing the Robinhood app icon.
April 19, 2026 10:01 AM 2 min read

IonQ, Oklo, And Robinhood Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (April 13-April 17): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

A wave of momentum swept through large-cap stocks this week, driving standout gains across multiple sectors.

From short squeezes to breakthrough developments, several names captured strong investor attention.

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) jumped 29.75% this week, after multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) increased 28.12% this week.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) soared 33.22% this week , fueled by a bullish analyst outlook from Bernstein and a broader rebound in the cryptocurrency market.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) gained 31.86% this week.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) increased 28.32% this week.

Image via Shutterstock

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