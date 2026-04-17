The Strait of Hormuz reopened and Wall Street smashed all records, in what became a historic week for the books.

Weeks of war, inflation fears and $100 crude culminated Friday in a sequence of announcements that traders had been waiting for since February 28, when the U.S. and Israel initiated coordinated military operations against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the waterway completely open for all commercial vessels for the remaining period of the ceasefire. President Donald Trump followed with a flurry of posts on Truth Social, claiming credit for the opening and closing the sequence with the most consequential line of the day: Iran had agreed to never close the strait again.

“It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World,” Trump wrote on social media. According to Axios, citing unnamed sources, the U.S. is considering releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds so long as Iran gives up its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Oil plunged 15% to around $80 a barrel by midday Friday. WTI crude is now down 27% in two weeks — its worst two-week decline since April 2020 — as traders priced out the supply shock that had defined the first quarter.

Table: Historical Episodes Of Nasdaq 100 Making A 13-Day Consecutive Rally

Small caps joined the rally. The Russell 2000 hit a record at 2,780, up 15% over 13 sessions, closing in the green every single day of the week.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallied to $78,000 on Friday, and was up over 10% for the week – on pace for its best weekly performance since November 2024.

The biggest losers were last month’s biggest winners. Energy names bore the brunt of crude’s collapse.

The ceasefire expires April 21. Talks between Washington and Tehran resume Sunday in Islamabad.

On Wall Street, the math was simple: peace is good for business.

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