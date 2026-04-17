U.S. stocks surged to fresh all-time highs on Friday after Iran announced the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels.
Crude oil prices are crashing more than 10%, easing fears of an energy-driven stagflation shock that had weighed on markets for weeks.
WTI crude oil plunged 13% to $81.7 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped 10.7% to $88.8.
Across U.S. equity markets by midday Friday, gains were broad-based:
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallied 4.5% to $78,000, heading for its highest close since early February 2026. For the week, the largest cryptocurrency is up over 10% – its best weekly surge since November 2024.
Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices
According to the Benzinga Pro platform:
Airlines Soar, Oil Stocks Crater As Hormuz Reopening Reshuffles The Deck
On The Losing Side…
Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) surged 13.6%, leading the Russell 1000, as the airline stood to benefit most from plummeting fuel costs.
Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers
Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers
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