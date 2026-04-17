The Strait of Hormuz is open. The sea mines are coming out. And Iran has agreed it will never close the waterway again, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump delivered that message across a flurry of Truth Social posts Friday morning, minutes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on social media X that all commercial vessels were free to transit the chokepoint for the duration of the ceasefire.

Trump claimed credit for the opening, confirmed Iran was actively removing sea mines with U.S. assistance and closed the sequence with the most consequential line of the day: the strait would no longer be used as a weapon against the world.

“A great and brilliant day for the world,” Trump said.

How Trump Flipped The Hormuz Crisis In 24 Hours

On Thursday, Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, brokered in Washington with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump highlighted that the two leaders had met for the first time in 34 years in Washington and added that this was his “10th war” solved.

Less than 24 hours later, the Hormuz front moved.

At 9:06 AM ET Friday, Trump wrote that Iran had announced the Strait is fully open.

Araghchi had posted the same on X minutes earlier, declaring passage open for all commercial vessels for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

Soon after, Trump stated the U.S. would receive all nuclear material — the “dust” created by B2 bombers — and that no money would change hands.

At 10:13 AM, he mentioned NATO, writing on social media that after the Strait situation was resolved, he received a call from the alliance asking if help was needed — and told them to stay away. “They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger,” he wrote.

Trump credited Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Pakistan by name as essential partners. He repeatedly insisted the Iran deal was independent of Lebanon.

“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world!,” Trump stated.

The final morning post at 10:58 a.m. shifted from diplomacy to media criticism.

How Markets Reacted

The sequence of events hit markets like a pressure release valve. Crude oil collapsed, equity futures surged and the rotation between sectors was immediate.

WTI crude fell 15% to around $80 a barrel as of 11 a.m. in New York. The move puts crude more than $35 below its March highs.

Wall Street pushed sharply higher across the board.

The S&P 500 – as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) – rose 1.30% to 7,132, setting new record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average – as tracked by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) – surged 2.05%, adding 998 points to 49,577.

The Russell 2000 – as tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) – rallied 2.2% to 2,780 points, reaching new record highs.

The prior four episodes, and what followed, offer an uneven road map.

The signal on the one-month horizon is modestly positive — an average gain of 2.23% and a median of 2.61% — but deteriorates sharply at three and six months, with average returns of −4.33% and −4.41% respectively. The 12-month picture recovers strongly, averaging +17.07% with a 100% win rate across all four prior episodes.

Within the Nasdaq 100 on Friday, 85 of 102 components advanced.

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