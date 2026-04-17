What's Going On With CAVA Group Stock Friday?

This move comes as the company is expanding its footprint across the Midwest, which is contributing to positive sentiment around the stock.

CAVA opened its first St. Louis-area restaurant in Cottleville, with plans for a second location in Des Peres later this year. The company is also actively engaging with the community, raising funds for local food banks during its opening celebrations.

The broader market saw gains, with the Consumer Discretionary sector up 2.95% today. CAVA’s performance aligns with this positive trend, indicating that the stock is moving in tandem with broader market dynamics.

Technical Analysis

CAVA is currently trading near its 52-week high, reflecting strong bullish momentum. The stock is trading 14.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting a robust short-term trend, and 21.6% above its 50-day SMA, indicating strong intermediate momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 66.16, which suggests that the stock is approaching overbought territory, indicating potential upward pressure. This positioning may prompt traders to watch for any signs of a pullback or consolidation.

Key Resistance : $101.50 — This level may act as a barrier for further upward movement.

: $101.50 — This level may act as a barrier for further upward movement. Key Support: $83.50 — A drop below this level could indicate weakening momentum.

CAVA has shown a 12-month performance of 10.92%, indicating a solid upward trend over the past year. This performance reflects the company’s ability to capitalize on growth opportunities, particularly in expanding markets.

Sector Performance

CAVA is outperforming its sector, with a daily gain of 3.01% compared to the Consumer Discretionary sector’s 2.95% increase. This performance highlights CAVA’s strength within a sector that has seen a 30-day performance of 9.49%, indicating a favorable environment for consumer-focused companies.

The Consumer Discretionary sector currently ranks first among all sectors, reflecting strong consumer spending trends. CAVA’s expansion efforts align well with these broader sector dynamics, positioning the company for continued growth.

CAVA Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants that focus on Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual dining. The company not only serves fresh meals but also produces dips, spreads, and dressings that are sold in grocery stores, generating significant revenue from its CAVA segment.

The recent opening in St. Louis is part of CAVA’s broader strategy to expand its national footprint, aiming to reach at least 1,000 restaurants by 2032. This growth strategy is crucial as it positions CAVA to tap into new markets and enhance brand visibility.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

CAVA Group is slated to provide its next financial update on May 14, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 16 cents (Down from 22 cents)

: 16 cents (Down from 22 cents) Revenue Estimate : $416.19 million (Up from $331.83 million)

: $416.19 million (Up from $331.83 million) Valuation: P/E of 169.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $83.56. Recent analyst moves include:

Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Raises Target to $86.00) (April 13)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $86.00) (April 13) TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $100.00) (April 2)

: Buy (Raises Target to $100.00) (April 2) Mizuho: Neutral (Raises Target to $80.00) (April 2)

Top ETF Exposure

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE:IPO): 3.04% Weight

(NYSE:IPO): 3.04% Weight RiverNorth Patriot ETF (NYSE:FLDZ): 0.52% Weight

Significance: Because CAVA carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

CAVA Stock Price Activity: Cava Group shares were up 3.15% at $94.11 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Nicole Glass Photography via Shutterstock