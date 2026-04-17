What's Going On With RTX Corporation Stock Today?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) shares are up during Friday’s session as the company has launched new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for its PT6C-67C and PW127XT engine families at its Singapore facility.

Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of RTX, has delivered over 3,000 PT6C-67C engines, accumulating more than 10 million flight hours. The new capabilities at the Singapore facility will include full overhauls supported by a modular test cell, enhancing the existing MRO capabilities for the PW100 family, which has seen over 220 million flight hours globally.

Airbus EASA Certification

Meanwhile, Pratt & Whitney's GTF Advantage-powered Airbus A320neo family aircraft has received EASA certification, clearing the way for entry into service.

The engine was previously certified by the FAA in February 2025 and validated by EASA in October 2025. GTF Advantage delivers 4–8% more thrust, improved range and payload, and up to double time on wing.

It will become the production standard by 2028, with upgrade options available for existing GTF engines. The company is investing over $1 billion to expand capacity as demand exceeds 13,000 engine orders globally.

Technical Analysis

RTX is currently trading within a strong upward trend, having gained 51.95% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading 0.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting some short-term weakness, while it remains 1.9% above its 100-day SMA, indicating a more stable intermediate trend.

Key Resistance : $206.50 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $206.50 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $193.00 — A potential floor for buyers to step in.

The recent launch of MRO services in Singapore is a strategic move to strengthen its position in the Asia Pacific region, catering to a growing demand for maintenance solutions. This expansion not only enhances operational capabilities but also underscores RTX’s commitment to customer support in a competitive landscape.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: RTX Corporation is set to report earnings on April 21, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.52 (Up from $1.47)

: $1.52 (Up from $1.47) Revenue Estimate : $21.49 Billion (Up from $20.31 Billion)

: $21.49 Billion (Up from $20.31 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 39.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $208.56. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Lowers Target to $210.00) (April 13)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $210.00) (April 13) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $226.00) (April 2)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $226.00) (April 2) Wells Fargo: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $200.00) (April 1)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for RTX, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 21.74) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 21.74) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Moderate (Score: 62.63) — Reflects decent growth potential.

: Moderate (Score: 62.63) — Reflects decent growth potential. Quality : Strong (Score: 80.64) — Indicates a healthy balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: Strong (Score: 80.64) — Indicates a healthy balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum: Strong (Score: 77.38) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: RTX’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced profile with strong quality and momentum scores, suggesting solid operational health and growth potential despite a weak value ranking.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because RTX carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

RTX Stock Price Activity: Rtx shares were up 1.36% at $198.51 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock