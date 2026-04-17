What's Going On With Navitas Stock Friday?

The stock closed Friday at $12.37, up $2.11, or 20.57%.

Earlier this week, Navitas announced the appointment of Gregory Fischer to its board of directors.

Short Interest Data

Data shows that short interest recently decreased. Total shorted shares fell from 43.80 million to 43.48 million.

Currently, 25.11% of the float is held short. At average volumes, it would take 1.96 days for shorts to cover.

Technical Analysis

Navitas Semiconductor is currently trading 31.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 36.1% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum. The stock’s 12-month performance shows a remarkable gain of 579.67%, reflecting significant investor interest over the past year.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 71.79, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, which may suggest a potential pullback could be on the horizon. This high RSI level implies that the stock has been experiencing strong buying pressure, but it also raises caution for traders looking for entry points.

Key Resistance : $17.79 — This level represents the recent 52-week high where selling pressure may increase.

: $17.79 — This level represents the recent 52-week high where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $9.27 — This level is where buying interest has historically appeared, potentially stabilizing the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

The company’s focus on high-power applications aligns with current trends in technology, particularly in sectors like artificial intelligence and industrial electrification. This strategic direction is crucial as it positions Navitas to capitalize on growing market demands.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Navitas Semiconductor is slated to provide its next financial update on May 5, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents)

: Loss of 5 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents) Revenue Estimate: $8.15 million (Down from $14.02 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $10.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt: Neutral (Maintains Target to $7.00) (March 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Navitas Semiconductor, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.64) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Navitas Semiconductor’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating robust performance relative to the market. However, the high momentum score suggests that investors should be cautious of potential volatility as the stock approaches overbought conditions.

Top ETF Exposure

Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVTX): 198.23% Weight

(NASDAQ:NVTX): 198.23% Weight Defiance Retail Kings ETF (NASDAQ:RKNG): 4.51% Weight

Significance: Because NVTS carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

NVTS Price Action: Navitas Semiconductor shares were down 4.16% at $11.85 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock