Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

AGAE surged 134.79% after hours to $0.77 on Tuesday after the company settled a legal dispute with Los Angeles-based gaming and entertainment firm Knighted Pastures LLC, clearing a Delaware court attorneys' fees overhang.

Settlement Removes Key Overhang

The resolution closes all prior legal proceedings, including a Delaware court award of attorneys’ fees to Knighted Pastures, replacing lingering litigation risk with a mutually agreed term sheet. Allied stated it has “no basis to question the integrity or business practices of Knighted Pastures,” according to a Tuesday after-the-bell announcement.

CEO Signals Strategic Pivot

CEO James Li framed the settlement as a catalyst, saying Allied would now focus on “building and scaling a next-generation digital platform” integrating real-world assets, digital assets and AI-driven applications across gaming, entertainment and education.

Knighted Pastures Principal Roy Choi added his firm remains “confident in Allied’s strategic direction.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Allied Gaming & Entertainment is a global experiential entertainment company that produces a range of esports and gaming-related content. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and a 52-week trading range of $0.25 to $3.79.

It has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.47.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 66.19%.

Currently, AGAE is positioned at approximately 2.26% of its 52-week range.

The stock's sharp decline and weak positioning highlight continued pressure, suggesting higher risk and that clear signs of recovery are needed before investor confidence can be restored.

Price Action: AGAE closed Tuesday’s regular session up 15.33% at $0.33, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate AGAE stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Champ008 / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.