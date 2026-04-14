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April 14, 2026 9:22 PM 3 min read

Meta, Broadcom, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum And Robinhood: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.66% to 48,535.99, the S&P 500 advancing 1.18% to 6,967.38, and the Nasdaq jumping 1.96% to 23,639.08.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta’s stock surged 4.41% to close at $662.49, with an intraday high of $666.26 and a low of $639.37. The stock’s 52-week range is between $796.25 and $479.80.

The rise follows Meta’s announcement of an extended partnership with Broadcom. This collaboration aims to support the Mark Zuckerberg-led company’s next-generation AI chips, marking a significant infrastructure rollout through 2029.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom’s shares edged up 0.26%, closing at $380.72. The stock traded between $382.28 and $376.32 during the day, with a 52-week high of $414.61 and a low of $161.62. Shares rose 3.22% to $392.97 in the after-hours session.

Despite a broader market uptrend, Broadcom’s stock movement was influenced by its recent initiatives, including the launch of a machine learning-powered engine to combat e-commerce fraud.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ’s stock soared by 20.16%, closing at $35.76. The stock’s intraday high was $35.88, with a low of $31.06, and a 52-week range of $84.64 to $23.49. The stock rose 2.35% to $36.60 in the after-hours session.

The decline comes after IonQ was selected for DARPA’s HARQ program, which focuses on developing high-speed quantum interconnects for diverse quantum systems.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave’s stock climbed 15.84%, closing at $16.97. The stock reached a high of $17.09 and a low of $15.23, with a 52-week range of $46.75 to $5.97. In extended trading, the stock rose 5.78% to $17.95.

The surge follows comments from D-Wave’s CEO Alan Baratz about the potential of quantum computing to challenge traditional AI accelerators, highlighting the company’s commercial advancements. “If I was Nvidia, I’d be shaking in my boots,” said Baratz.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood’s stock jumped 10.35%, closing at $79.09. The stock’s intraday high was $79.28, with a low of $75.05, and a 52-week range of $153.86 to $39.21. In the after-hours session, HOOD rose 4.67% to $82.78.

Separately, Robinhood partnered with Pinwheel to streamline direct deposit setup, aiming to reduce a roughly 40% inactivity rate after initial funding, while analysts expect upcoming earnings to show EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $1.19 billion.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Broadcom stock has a Momentum in the 87th percentile and Value in the 6th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: ZCOOL HelloRF on Shutterstock.com

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