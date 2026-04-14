What's Going On With Bloom Energy Stock Today?

• Bloom Energy shares are testing new highs. Why are BE shares at highs?

This news comes as the broader market is experiencing gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.7%, adding to the positive sentiment around energy solutions in tech.

On Monday, Bloom Energy announced an expanded partnership with Oracle to support the buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure. Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation.

Oracle plans to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts of Bloom Energy's fuel cell systems under a master services agreement. An initial 1.2 gigawatts of capacity has already been contracted. Deployment is underway and is expected to continue into next year.

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with Oracle following an initial successful deployment," said Aman Joshi, chief commercial officer at Bloom Energy.

"Together, we are defining a shared vision for the future of energy and AI infrastructure, with Bloom advancing its position as the standard for onsite power."

The broader market is seeing gains, with the Industrials sector up 0.63% today. Bloom Energy’s strong performance stands out, reflecting its specific advancements in energy technology, while the overall market trends positively.

Technical Analysis

Bloom Energy is currently trading well above its key moving averages, indicating strong bullish momentum. The stock is trading 45.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 62.4% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting a robust short-term and intermediate-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 63.15, indicating neutral momentum, which suggests that while the stock has room to grow, it is not yet in overbought territory. This positioning allows for potential further upside, especially if it can break through previous resistance levels.

Key Resistance : $220 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $220 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $200 — A drop to this level could indicate a reversal in trend.

The stock has shown an impressive 12-month return of 1,089.55%, reflecting strong investor confidence and growth potential. Currently, it is trading near its 52-week high of $218.69, suggesting that it is in a strong position relative to its past performance.

Sector Performance

Bloom Energy is outperforming its sector, with a daily gain of 20.88%, significantly higher than the Industrials sector’s increase of 0.63%. This strong performance highlights Bloom’s leadership in the energy sector, particularly in innovative solutions for AI infrastructure.

Over the past 30 days, the Industrials sector has gained 4.63%, while Bloom Energy’s recent surge indicates a strong upward trajectory compared to its peers. This trend reflects a growing demand for sustainable energy solutions as industries pivot towards more efficient technologies.

The recent partnership with Oracle emphasizes Bloom’s role in supporting the rapid buildout of AI and cloud computing infrastructure. As demand for energy-efficient solutions grows, Bloom’s technology is becoming increasingly relevant in various sectors, including data centers and industrial applications.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Bloom Energy is slated to provide its next financial update on April 29 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 3 cents)

: 7 cents (Up from 3 cents) Revenue Estimate: $519.43 million (Up from $326.02 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with a consensus price target of $98.22. Recent analyst moves include:

JPMorgan : Overweight (Raises target to $231 on April 14)

: Overweight (Raises target to $231 on April 14) Susquehanna : Positive (Lowers target to $173 on April 9)

: Positive (Lowers target to $173 on April 9) Jefferies: Underperform (Lowers target to $97 on March 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.44) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong performance relative to its peers. This suggests that the stock is well-positioned for continued growth as it capitalizes on emerging energy demands.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Bloom Energy carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BE Price Action

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were up 20.99% at $213.76at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock