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Los Angeles, CA, USA - July 11, 2022: A Levi store at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Levi Strauss is an American clothing company.
April 14, 2026 8:16 AM 2 min read

LEVI's Technicals Improve As Momentum Score Skyrockets Amid Strong Q1 Earnings

Dramatic Shift In Market Sentiment

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings data, the apparel maker’s momentum score experienced a dramatic week-on-week surge, skyrocketing from a sluggish 23.48 to an impressive 72.90.

This sudden leap reflects the market’s overwhelmingly positive reaction to LEVI’s recent financial disclosures. The momentum metric measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes, ranking it as a percentile against other stocks.

The improved technical outlook is directly mirrored in the equity’s recent price action. LEVI also demonstrates formidable underlying fundamentals that support a bullish narrative.

The company holds a top-tier growth score of 85.08. This specific ranking measures a stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple time periods, placing emphasis on both long-term trends and recent performance.

The Catalyst: A Stellar Q1 Earnings Beat

The spark behind LEVI’s technical breakout was a highly https://www.benzinga.com/markets/earnings/26/04/51693174/levi-strauss-stock-rises-on-strong-q1-earnings-driven-by-broad-based-growth

for fiscal 2026. The apparel giant posted an adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, comfortably beating Wall Street expectations of $0.37.

Revenue also came in hot at $1.7 billion, surpassing the anticipated $1.65 billion and marking a 14% year-over-year increase on a reported basis. A massive driver of this top-line success was LEVI’s Direct-to-Consumer channel, which surged 16% and now accounts for 52% of the company’s total net revenues.

Adding more fundamental weight to the bullish technical indicators, management also raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance to 5.5%–6.5%.

LEVI Shares Rise In 2026

LEVI shares are currently up 7.67% year-to-date, higher by 5.53% over the last six months, and boast a striking 48.47% gain over the past calendar year.

It closed Monday 1.85% lower at $22.33 apiece, and it was higher by 0.94% in premarket on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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