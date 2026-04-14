LEVI's Technicals Improve As Momentum Score Skyrockets Amid Strong Q1 Earnings

Dramatic Shift In Market Sentiment

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings data, the apparel maker’s momentum score experienced a dramatic week-on-week surge, skyrocketing from a sluggish 23.48 to an impressive 72.90.

This sudden leap reflects the market’s overwhelmingly positive reaction to LEVI’s recent financial disclosures. The momentum metric measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes, ranking it as a percentile against other stocks.

The improved technical outlook is directly mirrored in the equity’s recent price action. LEVI also demonstrates formidable underlying fundamentals that support a bullish narrative.

The company holds a top-tier growth score of 85.08. This specific ranking measures a stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple time periods, placing emphasis on both long-term trends and recent performance.

The Catalyst: A Stellar Q1 Earnings Beat

The spark behind LEVI’s technical breakout was a highly https://www.benzinga.com/markets/earnings/26/04/51693174/levi-strauss-stock-rises-on-strong-q1-earnings-driven-by-broad-based-growth

for fiscal 2026. The apparel giant posted an adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, comfortably beating Wall Street expectations of $0.37.

Revenue also came in hot at $1.7 billion, surpassing the anticipated $1.65 billion and marking a 14% year-over-year increase on a reported basis. A massive driver of this top-line success was LEVI’s Direct-to-Consumer channel, which surged 16% and now accounts for 52% of the company’s total net revenues.

Adding more fundamental weight to the bullish technical indicators, management also raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance to 5.5%–6.5%.

LEVI Shares Rise In 2026

LEVI shares are currently up 7.67% year-to-date, higher by 5.53% over the last six months, and boast a striking 48.47% gain over the past calendar year.

It closed Monday 1.85% lower at $22.33 apiece, and it was higher by 0.94% in premarket on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock