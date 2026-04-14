Real Demand Defies The Hype

As analysts debate potential market downturns, Wang insists that the demand driving Nvidia is physical and undeniable.

“All these SaaSpocalypse, AI apocalypse… scenarios are basically being relooked at,” Wang told Schwab Network, pointing out that Nvidia’s growth is rooted in concrete infrastructure development, from new data centers to energy plants.

With year-over-year increases hovering near 80%, Wang highlighted that Nvidia is not running on empty promises. “These aren’t made-up numbers… they’re real revenues,” he explained, citing projections of $1 trillion in sales from its Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures through 2027.

Amidst global instability, Wang predicts a market reset where investors will view tech as a “flight back to safety,” noting it remains the primary unregulated growth driver in the market today.

The ‘Sovereign AI’ Revolution

Further insulating Nvidia from a software rout is the impending boom of “sovereign AI,” which Wang stressed represents a massive, untapped market.

“Every country now wants to have their own AI so they can get the skills that the companies in their country are protected,” Wang stated.

As nations scramble to safeguard their cultures and data, Nvidia’s unique positioning as a “one-stop shop”—controlling 80% of the AI data center market and everything from compute data pathways to token access—cements its role as the foundational architect of global AI infrastructure.

Three-Month Ticking Clock

However, the ongoing “AI boom” faces strict physical constraints tied to geopolitical tensions.

Wang warned that while traders are currently betting on a short-term disruption regarding the Iran conflict, a prolonged situation threatens severe supply chain bottlenecks.

“If the Iran war continues for three months, we’re going to run out of sulfuric acid,” Wang cautioned, highlighting the critical chemical needed to etch chips. With components struggling to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a drawn-out conflict could temporarily stall production, even as long-term global demand remains completely intact.

NVDA Stock Tumbles In 2026

NVDA stock is up 1.51% year-to-date as the Nasdaq 100 index remains 0.70% higher in the same period. Furthermore, the stock was up by 3.27% in the last six months but higher by 35.05% over the year.

The stock closed Monday 0.30% lower at $189.31 apiece. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NVDA maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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