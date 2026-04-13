Major U.S. indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.6% at 48,218.25, the S&P 500 jumping 1.02% to 6,886.24, and the Nasdaq climbing 1.23% to 23,183.73.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy shares surged by 5.98% to close at $176.67. The stock reached an intraday high of $177.54 and a low of $163.22. Its 52-week range is $16.01 to $180.90. In the after-hours session, the stock rose 15.4% to $203.90.

Bloom Energy expanded its partnership with Oracle Corp, with the Larry Ellison-co-founded company planning to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts of fuel cell systems under a master services agreement. An initial 1.2 gigawatts had already been contracted, with deployment underway and continuing into next year.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle’s stock climbed 12.69%, closing at $155.62. The day’s high was $155.91, with a low of $139.72. The 52-week high and low are $345.72 and $121.24, respectively. The stock rose 2% in the after-hours trading to $158.74.

Oracle Corporation shares rose as the sector rebounded from a selloff, driven by dip-buying and easing concerns around valuations and AI. The company also introduced new Oracle Aconex features to improve project controls, while investors looked ahead to its June 2026 earnings report.

SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK)

SanDisk shares rose 11.83% to end the day at $952.50. The stock hit an intraday high of $953.41 and a low of $866.95. Its 52-week range is $28.94 to $953.41. The stock gained 3.3% to $984 in extended trading.

SanDisk shares rose in premarket trading after the company announced it would join the Nasdaq-100 Index on April 20, 2026, replacing Atlassian Corporation. The stock's gains were driven by company-specific momentum and strong technical indicators despite broader market weakness.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology’s stock jumped 12.35%, closing at $134.36. The day’s high was $135.87, with a low of $123.30. The 52-week high and low are $213.80 and $33.05, respectively. The stock spiked 9.36% to $146.94 in after-hours trading.

Snap shares increased by 6.85%, closing at $5.15. The stock reached an intraday high of $5.16 and a low of $4.76. Its 52-week range is $3.81 to $10.41.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Bloom Energy stock has Momentum in the 99th percentile.

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