First-quarter 2026 earnings season opens this week, and the stakes are unusually high.

This is the first reporting cycle since the U.S.-Iran war began reshaping oil markets, supply chains and the inflation outlook — meaning every management team stepping to the podium faces the same question from investors: what did the conflict cost you in the first quarter, and what does it mean for the rest of the year?

Banks dominate the calendar.

For the banking sector, the narrative will center on three fault lines: whether the surge in energy prices and inflation is cooling loan demand from consumers and businesses and whether wider credit spreads are quietly building stress in private credit and leveraged lending books that haven’t yet shown up in reported numbers.

Netflix Inc. (NYSE:NFLX) also reports results on Thursday.

Top 10 Stocks By Implied Move On Earnings This Week

According to data from Benzinga Pro, options markets are pricing single-digit to nearly 30% post-earnings swings across 10 companies with market capitalizations above $10 billion reporting this week.

Implied moves measure the size of the price swing — up or down — that the options market expects, based on at-the-money straddle pricing ahead of the earnings date. A 10% implied move means the options market is pricing an equal probability of a 10% gain or a 10% loss in response to results.

Here is where each name stands heading into results:

10) Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) – Mkt Cap: $167.62B

The Charles Schwab Corp. reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 17 before the market opens.

reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 17 before the market opens. Wall Street expects earnings per share of $1.35 and revenue of $6.39 billion, a +33.49% jump in EPS year-over-year and +15.86% revenue growth.

Options imply a 4.97% post-earnings move, equivalent to roughly $8.3 billion in market value at the current cap.

Shares are down 4.79% year-to-date.

9) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Mkt Cap: $1.632T

8) ICICI Bank Ltd. (NYSE:IBN) – Mkt Cap: $101.74B

7) Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Mkt Cap: $12.76B

6) JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Mkt Cap: $21.48B

5) Netflix Inc. – Mkt Cap: $434.92B

4) ASML Holding N.V. – Mkt Cap: $573.88B

3) Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) – Mkt Cap: $19.27B

2) Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) – Mkt Cap: $39.86B

1) Wipro Ltd. (NYSE:WIT) – Mkt Cap: $23.06B

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