Weak macro signals, rising AI competition, and analyst downgrades triggered a broad sell-off across software and cloud names.
Despite product launches and strategic moves, stocks like Akamai, Okta, HubSpot, and Snowflake saw sharp weekly declines.
These ten large-cap stocks were worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) fell 22.03% this week. Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintains a Neutral rating, raising the price forecast from $97 to $114.
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) lost 21.55% this week.
HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) decreased 21.67% this week. The company will host a Spring 2026 Spotlight Investor Webinar on Wednesday, April 15.
Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) slumped 20.58% this week. Shares of cybersecurity-related companies traded lower following reports suggesting that OpenAI is close to finalizing a product with cybersecurity capabilities.
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) fell 19.41% this week. The decline follows a data dump that revealed a stalling U.S. economy and escalating competitive threats from new artificial intelligence models.
Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) lost 19.7% this week. Samsara expanded its pre-delivery installation program through a new partnership with International Motors to streamline and accelerate vehicle deployments.
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) decreased 19.39% this week after UBS downgraded the stock From Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $170 to $100.
Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) slumped 19.39% this week.
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) fell 16.31% this week. Atlassian launched new AI features in Confluence that convert text into dynamic visuals to enhance collaboration and content creation.
Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) decreased 14.32% this week. Evercore ISI Group maintained its In-Line rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $110 to $90.
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