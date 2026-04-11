Lockheed Martin Nails Historic Orion Splashdown With NASA, Paving Way for Moon Return

This achievement is pivotal for future lunar exploration, as it demonstrates Orion’s capabilities in safely carrying astronauts beyond low-Earth orbit, while the broader market experienced mixed results, with the S&P 500 gaining slightly.

The Orion spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin, successfully returned astronauts after a 10-day mission that took them thousands of miles beyond the Moon. This mission not only validated Orion’s performance but also sets the stage for future Artemis missions aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface.

Technical Analysis

At $616.00, the stock is trading 1.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $625.18, suggesting a short-term bearish trend. It is also 3.5% below its 50-day SMA of $637.93, indicating continued selling pressure in the intermediate term. However, the stock is trading 8.1% above its 100-day SMA of $569.34, which reflects stronger long-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 43.86, indicating a neutral momentum phase, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bearish trend, with the MACD at -4.0457 and the signal line at -3.7759, indicating that selling pressure may continue in the near term.

Key Resistance : $670.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $670.00 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $594.00 — A critical level that could attract buyers if tested.

Lockheed Martin has shown a robust 12-month performance of 29.23%, indicating strong growth over the past year and positioning the stock favorably within its historical range. Currently, the stock is near its 52-week high of $692.00, suggesting that it is in a strong position relative to its past performance.

Lockheed Martin’s successful completion of the Artemis II mission underscores Lockheed Martin’s pivotal role in advancing space exploration and highlights its technological capabilities. As the company continues to partner with NASA for future missions, its position in the aerospace sector remains critical for both national security and scientific advancement.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Lockheed Martin is set to report earnings on April 23, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $6.73 (Down from $7.28)

: $6.73 (Down from $7.28) Revenue Estimate : $18.31 Billion (Up from $17.96 Billion)

: $18.31 Billion (Up from $17.96 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 29.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $593.13. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Raises Target to $640.00) (April 7)

: Hold (Raises Target to $640.00) (April 7) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $675.00) (April 2)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $675.00) (April 2) Wells Fargo: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $650.00) (April 1)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lockheed Martin, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 26.96 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 26.96 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : 31.71 — Indicates moderate growth potential.

: 31.71 — Indicates moderate growth potential. Quality : 94.51 — Strong balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 94.51 — Strong balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum: 77.76 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Lockheed Martin’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced profile with strong quality metrics, indicating solid operational performance, while value metrics suggest a premium valuation. The momentum score indicates that the stock is currently outperforming the broader market, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because LMT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

LMT Stock Price Activity: Lockheed Martin shares were up 0.37% at $616.00 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Pandora Pictures via Shutterstock.com