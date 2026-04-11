Amazon, Meta, Levi Strauss And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (April 6 to April 10) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, Iran war, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Amazon.com

Some retail investors were “finally” celebrating the upside in AMZN’s stock price after the positive news flow.

The stock had a 52-week range of $165.29 to $258.60, trading around $232 to $235per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 22.27% over the year, also advanced by 2.60% and 1.23% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.

AMZN had a weaker price trend in the medium term but a strong trend in the short and long term, with a moderate value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Meta Platforms

Some retail investors were betting on META’s call options amid its new associations and agreements over the week.

The stock had a 52-week range of $479.80 to $796.25, trading around $627 to $631 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 7.28% over the year and declined 14.33% in the last six months. The stock was also down 4.80% YTD.

META had a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a good growth ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Levi Strauss

Some retail investors celebrated LEVI’s earnings as a bullish signal for other apparel giants like Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) as they have an active partnership.

The stock had a 52-week range of $13.83 to $24.82, trading around $21 to $23 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 52.44% over the year, but was down 7.25% in the last six months. The stock rose 9.74% YTD.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that LEVI had a strong price trend in the long, short, and medium terms with a solid quality score.

Palantir Technologies

Some retail investors were expecting PLTR stock to decline to $120 apiece amid Burry’s narrative against the company.

The stock had a 52-week range of $85.47 to $207.52, trading around $129 to $132 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 41.82% over the year, down 29.64% over the last six months, and 26.59% YTD.

PLTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Tesla

Some investors were betting on TSLA stock to fall below $300 apiece, flagging Elon Musk‘s ignorance about the share price.

The stock had a 52-week range of $222.79 to $498.83, trading around $344 to $347 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 26.97% over the year, but declined 20.65% over the last six months, and 23.15% YTD.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, TSLA was maintaining a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed positive market action during the week.

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