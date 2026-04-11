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Los Angeles, CA, USA - July 11, 2022: A Levi store at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Levi Strauss is an American clothing company.
April 11, 2026 9:00 AM 6 min read

Amazon, Meta, Levi Strauss And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (April 6 to April 10) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, Iran war, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Amazon.com

  • Some retail investors were “finally” celebrating the upside in AMZN’s stock price after the positive news flow.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $165.29 to $258.60, trading around $232 to $235per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 22.27% over the year, also advanced by 2.60% and 1.23% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.
  • AMZN had a weaker price trend in the medium term but a strong trend in the short and long term, with a moderate value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Meta Platforms

  • Some retail investors were betting on META’s call options amid its new associations and agreements over the week.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $479.80 to $796.25, trading around $627 to $631 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 7.28% over the year and declined 14.33% in the last six months. The stock was also down 4.80% YTD.
  • META had a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a good growth ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Levi Strauss

  • Some retail investors celebrated LEVI’s earnings as a bullish signal for other apparel giants like Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) as they have an active partnership.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $13.83 to $24.82, trading around $21 to $23 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 52.44% over the year, but was down 7.25% in the last six months. The stock rose 9.74% YTD.
  • Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that LEVI had a strong price trend in the long, short, and medium terms with a solid quality score.

Palantir Technologies

  • Some retail investors were expecting PLTR stock to decline to $120 apiece amid Burry’s narrative against the company.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $85.47 to $207.52, trading around $129 to $132 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 41.82% over the year, down 29.64% over the last six months, and 26.59% YTD.
  • PLTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Tesla

  • Some investors were betting on TSLA stock to fall below $300 apiece, flagging Elon Musk‘s ignorance about the share price.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $222.79 to $498.83, trading around $344 to $347 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 26.97% over the year, but declined 20.65% over the last six months, and 23.15% YTD.
  • According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, TSLA was maintaining a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed positive market action during the week.

Image via Shutterstock

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