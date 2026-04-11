On Friday, Wall Street's sharp rally following a temporary truce between Iran and the U.S. prompted caution from Jim Cramer, who warned that investors may be getting ahead of themselves.

Market Rally Fueled By Ceasefire Optimism

Stocks surged this week after Donald Trump announced a two-week pause in strikes on Iran, easing geopolitical tensions that had weighed on equities since early March.

The S&P 500 rose 3.6% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 4.7% and 3%, respectively, marking their best weekly performance since November.

On CNBC, Cramer said the market rebounded after being oversold, noting, "We had a buying explosion when we got wind of a truce."

Cramer Warns Of ‘Overconfidence' Amid Ongoing Risks

Despite the rally, Cramer cautioned that the optimism may be misplaced given the fragile nature of the ceasefire.

"The idea that everything will finally go right in the Middle East seems like a real stretch to me," he said.

He also pointed to renewed tensions after Trump warned Iran against charging fees to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Frankly, [the market's] incredibly overconfident right now," Cramer said, adding that investors should avoid making impulsive moves.

Not A ‘Make-Or-Break Moment'

Cramer said that while risks remain, the market is not facing systemic danger. "There's no systemic risk here that I can see," he said.

Still, he urged caution: "I just think the bulls need to pull in their horns a little bit," warning that overconfidence and overbought conditions could limit further gains.

US-Iran Talks In Islamabad Clouded By Sanctions, Lebanon Dispute

Senior leaders from the U.S. and Iran arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for talks aimed at ending their six-week conflict.

However, Iran cast uncertainty over the negotiations, saying discussions could not proceed without assurances regarding Lebanon and sanctions relief.

The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and including Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived aboard two U.S. Air Force aircraft.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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