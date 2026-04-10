Wall Street is climbing a wall of worry on the last day of the week.

The Nasdaq 100 is on track to log its eighth consecutive session of gains — the longest winning streak since September 2025 — even as the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index crashed to an all-time record low in April and the March monthly inflation rate printed at 0.9%, the highest monthly increase since June 2022.

Iran’s compliance with the terms of the two-week ceasefire remains tenuous. President Donald Trump posted Thursday evening that Iran was doing “a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz — that is not the agreement we have!”

The New York Post reported that the president is actively preparing military options if weekend negotiations in Islamabad fail.

The remark sparked a swift reversal: shares jumped 3.6%, adding roughly $10.5 billion in market value and pulling the company back from the brink of a deeper sell-off.

Crude prices bounced after a brutal week.

WTI crude rose 1.6% to trade near $99.44 per barrel, while Brent added 1.5% to around $97.33, though both benchmarks remained down more than 11% on the week after Trump’s two-week ceasefire announcement unwound much of the Hormuz risk premium.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.1% to 6,829, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.4% to 48,016. Tech stocks showed relative strength with the Nasdaq 100 up 0.3%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell 0.4% to 2,626, unable to extend its hot week, which saw the index jump more than 3%.

On the macro front, headline CPI jumped to 3.3% year-over-year in March, just shy of the 3.4% consensus but the highest reading in nearly two years, with a 0.9% monthly gain — the hottest since 2022 — driven almost entirely by surging energy costs.

Core CPI came in slightly cooler at 2.6% year-over-year, providing a modest offset, but the bigger surprise came from the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index, which cratered to 47.6 from 53.3, well below the 51.5 consensus and marking a record low.

The one-year inflation expectations gauge also jumped to 4.8%, the highest since April 2025.

Treasury yields edged higher across the curve, with the 10-year note rising four basis points to 4.32% as investors digested the inflation print and weighed the risk that the Federal Reserve keeps rates on hold through the summer.

The two-year yield climbed four basis points to 3.81%, while the long-bond 30-year yield pushed to 4.92%.

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

AI Chips Surge On TSMC Beat As Software Stocks Sink To November 2023 Lows

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) fell 0.6%, lagging the rebound in crude as traders continued to unwind long positions built up during the Iran standoff.

Within the tech industry, the hardware-software divide widened further.

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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