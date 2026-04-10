What's Going On With Qualcomm Stock Today?

Qualcomm and Bosch are deepening their collaboration to expand advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) alongside cockpit computing solutions.

Partnership Expansion Into ADAS

The expanded partnership targets scalable vehicle intelligence platforms, combining compute performance with integration expertise to meet rising demand for connected and automated vehicles, Benzinga reports.

The companies are extending their long-standing relationship beyond cockpit systems into ADAS development.

This move aims to deliver safer and more accessible driving technologies across vehicle segments.

The collaboration focuses on production-ready ADAS platforms powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride technologies. Bosch contributes system integration capabilities spanning hardware, software, and safety frameworks.

Strong Commercial Momentum Builds

The partnership has already secured multiple design wins globally, particularly in East Asia markets.

These wins highlight growing automaker demand for integrated vehicle computing solutions.

Both companies aim to enable cost-efficient deployment of advanced driving features across entry-level and premium vehicles. The first vehicles from these programs are expected to launch in 2028.

Milestone In Cockpit Computing

Bosch has delivered more than 10 million vehicle computers powered by Snapdragon Cockpit platforms. This milestone reflects rapid scaling since initial deployments began in 2021.

The systems support a wide range of in-car experiences, from basic displays to advanced multimedia and AI-driven voice capabilities. The platforms also enable personalized user interfaces and multi-display configurations.

AR Partnership Expands

Meanwhile, Qualcomm partnered with Snap’s Specs unit to power next-generation AR glasses with Snapdragon chips.

The collaboration aims to scale intelligent computing in wearable augmented reality devices.

Specs plans to launch standalone AR eyewear with integrated digital overlays later this year.

Qualcomm Price Action: QCOM shares are trading higher by 0.95% to $129.06 at last check Friday.

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