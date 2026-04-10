CoreWeave Stock's Momentum Score Spikes As $21 Billion Meta Deal Ignites Rally

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) is experiencing a massive technical reversal, with its Benzinga Edge momentum score surging from 32.22 to 73.68 in a single week amid analyst optimism.

Momentum Surge Takes Hold

Momentum rank measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes, ranked as a percentile against other stocks.

This aggressive week-over-week jump signals that downside pressure has faded for CRWV and the stock is establishing a strong upward trend across the last few months and quarters.

Despite the overwhelmingly bullish momentum and fundamental catalysts, the stock‘s Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ value score remains incredibly weak at just 0.38. The value metric evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures of the company’s assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance.

Citizens Cheers Debt Milestone And Meta Megadeal

The technical breakout is supported by immense fundamental catalysts. Citizens analyst Greg Miller maintained a “Market Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock, representing a 95.65% upside from the current levels.

Citizens highlighted CoreWeave’s new debt facility—which secured the company’s first investment-grade debt rating—as a major positive signal indicating continued capital inflows into the sector.

Wall Street also remains distinctly divided on the stock’s long-term prospects. While Citizens highlights strong GPU utilization levels, Bernstein SocGen Group recently reiterated an “Underperform” rating with a $56.00 price target, warning of structural revenue risks and increasing hyperscaler competition.

CRWV Outperforms In 2026

CRWV shares have risen 29.47% year-to-date, which was better than the Nasdaq Composite’s 1.78% decline in the same period.

The stock was lower by 35.70% over the past six months but 88.64% higher over the past year.

It closed Thursday 3.49% higher at $92.00 apiece, and it was lower by 0.36% in premarket on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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