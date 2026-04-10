Apple TV Lands On Amazon Prime Video In US Streaming Tie-Up

The company said this move allows Prime members to subscribe to Apple TV as an add-on service for $9.99 per month, bringing Apple’s original movies, live sports and shows — “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Slow Horses” — into Amazon’s ecosystem.

The Cupertino, California-based tech company said it will make its Apple TV service available directly inside Prime Video. That means users can subscribe without downloading separate applications or using cable services.

Apple TV’s content portfolio has received strong industry recognition for sports content, including Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball programming, as well as movies like “Wolfs” and “The Instigators.”

Since 2019, Apple has earned over hundreds of awards and nominations for its shows and movies, including the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” and Oscar-winning film “CODA.”

Executives Highlight Strategic Value

Prime Video offers original programming, licensed content and live sports in its own right.

It aims to be a “first-stop entertainment destination” offering over 100 additional streaming subscriptions, said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Price Action: Amazon shares are trading higher by 0.34% to $234.34 in the premarket session on Friday, while AAPL shares are trading lower by 0.47% to $259.26.

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