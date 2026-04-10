What's Going On With Turbo Energy Stock Friday?

The move supports the company's push into the U.S. residential EV charging market. This market could exceed $12.5 billion annually. Turbo Energy is shifting toward an integrated energy platform that improves efficiency and lowers costs using predictive analytics. The system also aligns with rising EV adoption trends.

Separately, the company said preliminary, unaudited fiscal 2025 revenue is expected between $22.5 million and $23.5 million. This implies year-over-year growth of 130% to 140%.

Turbo Energy develops and sells equipment for solar power generation, storage, and energy management. Its portfolio includes solar panels, inverters, batteries, chargers, and related components for renewable energy systems.

Technical Analysis

At $2.31, the stock is trading 11.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $2.61, indicating short-term weakness. However, it is trading 24.6% above its 50-day SMA of $1.86 and 56.8% above its 100-day SMA of $1.48, suggesting a stronger intermediate and long-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 48.36, indicating neutral momentum, which suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bearish signal, with the MACD line at 0.1427 below the signal line at 0.1994, indicating potential downward pressure.

Key Resistance : $2.50 — A level where selling pressure may increase.

: $2.50 — A level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $2.00 — A level where buying interest may emerge.

The stock has experienced a 12-month return of -12.40%, reflecting a backward-looking trend that suggests challenges over the past year. Currently, it is trading significantly above its 52-week low of 57 cents, indicating a recovery from lower price levels.

Price Action

TURB Price Action: Turbo Energy shares were up 3.10% at $2.33 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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