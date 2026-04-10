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April 10, 2026 8:04 AM 1 min read

Robo.ai Kicks Off Vehicle Rollout In Pakistan

Robo.ai shares rose in premarket trading Friday.

The company said it will continue delivering subsequent volume orders while advancing a planned ramp-up in manufacturing capacity.

Pakistan Launch Tests Supply Chain, Expansion Strategy

River Zhang, chief executive officer of Robus, said the first delivery represents the commercial starting point for the product line. It also serves as a real-world test of the company's cross-border supply chain integration and order fulfillment capabilities.

He added that Robus is building a deployable smart mobility model for multi-regional use. The model is designed to support expansion across the Middle East, South Asia, and other markets.

Pakistan, with a population exceeding 200 million, is shifting toward smart and new-energy commercial vehicles. Demand is rising across logistics, industrial, and public transport sectors, where customers prioritize return on investment and operating efficiency.

Robus said its modular design and supply chain integration aim to meet these needs by optimizing the total cost of ownership. The company plans to continue advancing its AI-driven transportation ecosystem globally.

Company Overview

Robo.ai is shifting from a new energy vehicle maker to a software-focused AI platform, building a unified system that connects vehicles, robotics, and blockchain into a scalable, tradable network of AI assets, the company's website says.

Price Action

AIIO Price Action: Robo.ai shares were up 7.56% at $0.83 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Thapana_Studio via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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