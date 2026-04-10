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Cricket player
April 10, 2026 4:32 AM 1 min read

urban-gro (UGRO) Stock Surges 16% After Hours: Here's What Is Happening

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares rose 16.09% after the bell to $17.97 on Thursday following a 16.64% regular-session decline.

UGRO closed the regular session at $15.48, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cricket Pivot Drives Momentum

The stock move follows the sports, media and experiential platform outlining on Monday a vertically integrated strategy targeting the global T20 cricket market, following its combination with Flash Sports & Media Inc. and Innovative Production Group Inc.

The integrated platform aims to originate, control and monetize sports and entertainment intellectual property through sponsorships, media rights and branded content.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

urban-gro has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, with a 52-week high of $37 and a 52-week low of $2.02.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.42.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has risen 23.25%.

Currently, UGRO stock is about 38% up from its 52-week low, indicating it is near the low end of its annual range.

With a strong Momentum in the 97th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that UGRO stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

imagedb.com via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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