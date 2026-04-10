Newton Golf (NWTG) Stock Falls 9% Overnight: What's Driving The Move?

Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG) moved lower on Thursday following a regulatory update tied to its Nasdaq listing compliance.

NWTG closed the regular session down 11.61% at $1.37 and declined a further 9.49% in after-hours trading to $1.24.

Company Overview

Newton Golf Company Inc develops high-performance golf equipment, including precision-engineered shafts and putters.

Compliance Notice

The company disclosed in a recent filing that it received a deficiency notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on April 6, 2026.

The notice indicates that Newton Golf is not in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement of $2.5 million for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Timeline To Regain Compliance

Under Nasdaq rules, the company has 45 calendar days, or until May 21, 2026, to submit a plan to regain compliance.

If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant up to 180 calendar days from the date of the notice, or until October 3, 2026, for the company to meet the requirement.

Listing Status

Newton Golf noted that the deficiency notice does not have an immediate impact on the listing or trading of its common stock, which continues to trade under the ticker "NWTG."

However, the company cautioned that there is no assurance its compliance plan will be accepted or that it will regain compliance within the allotted timeframe.

Trading Metrics

Newton Golf has a market capitalization of approximately $6.29 million and is trading within its 52-week range of $0.82 to $2.57.

The stock has declined 30.46% over the past year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings indicate the stock shows positive price trends in the short and medium term, but a negative trend over the long term.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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