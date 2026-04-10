Move Over Nvidia: Citron Sees 28% Upside In Amazon's Hidden Trillion-Dollar Chip Empire

‘Trillion-Dollar’ Threat To Nvidia

Following the release of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's 2025 shareholder letter, Citron Research published a blistering market commentary on the tech giant’s explosive growth in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

The renowned research firm declared Amazon “the most serious threat to NVIDIA’s semiconductor dominance ever created.”

According to Citron, Wall Street analysts have completely missed the sheer magnitude of Amazon’s custom silicon efforts. The firm highlighted that Amazon’s proprietary chip division operates at a staggering “$50 billion standalone revenue run rate,” featuring triple-digit growth.

Emphasizing this hidden value, Citron noted, “This is another trillion dollar company hidden inside $AMZN. This does not exist in a single sell side model. Not one.”

Potato Chips Vs. AI Chips

The firm pointed out a glaring valuation mismatch: Walmart trades at 45x earnings for a mere 4% revenue growth, while Amazon sits at just 26x forward earnings.

“Walmart sells potato chips. 45x earnings. Amazon sells AI chips. 26x forward earnings,” Citron stated, vividly summarizing the market discrepancy. “The chips are sold out. The multiples have to flip.”

Amazon Confirms The Boom

Citron’s bullish target directly mirrors revelations from Jassy’s newly released shareholder letter. Jassy confirmed that Amazon‘s custom AI silicon, primarily its Trainium and Graviton processors, is experiencing unprecedented global demand.

“Our chips business is on fire, changes the economics for AWS, and will be much larger than most think,” Jassy wrote to shareholders.

He revealed that Trainium2 is largely sold out, and unreleased iterations like Trainium4 are already seeing massive reservations. Confirming Citron’s math, Jassy noted that if Amazon operated as a traditional semiconductor manufacturer selling to third parties, “our annual run rate would be ~$50 billion.”

Amazon Edges Up In 2026

Following the relief rally, AMZN stock is now up 1.23% year-to-date as the Nasdaq 100 index remains down 0.49% in the same period. Furthermore, the stock was higher by 2.60% in the last six months and 22.27% over the year.

The stock closed Thursday 5.60% higher at $233.65 apiece. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMZN maintains a weak price trend in the medium term but strong trends in the short and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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