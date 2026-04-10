XCF Global (SAFX) Stock Jumps Over 16% After Hours: Here's What You Should Know

The spike in shares of the renewable energy company in the late trading session follows a 21.58% intraday decline, closing the regular session at $0.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

BGN Deal Targets Global SAF Scale-Up

The deal announced on Thursday targets XCF’s New Rise Renewables Reno plant under a tolling framework, covering SAF, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha in Europe and the Middle East.

CEO Chris Cooper called the BGN deal “a critical step” in global commercialization.

BGN President Cenan Ozmeral said the partnership would make “SAF adoption practical and commercially viable for airlines seeking to meet tightening decarbonization targets.”

The definitive agreement remains subject to customary due diligence.

Phillips 66 Ends Partnership

Under the agreement signed in 2017, Phillips 66 supplied feedstocks for renewable fuel production at the Reno, Nevada plant.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

XCF Global has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, with a 52-week high of $45.90 and a 52-week low of $0.12.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of SAFX stands at 61.48.

Roth Capital initiated a Neutral rating on XCF Global in March with a $0.4 price target.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap stock has dropped 98.50%.

SAFX is currently trading near its 52-week low.

The stock's sharp decline and weak positioning highlight significant pressure, signaling elevated risk and the need for clear signs of recovery before investor confidence returns.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SAFX is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.